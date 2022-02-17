Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,182 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

