Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,182 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $79.77.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.