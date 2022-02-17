Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

FTMNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

