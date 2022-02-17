Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

MX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,681. The firm has a market cap of $865.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

