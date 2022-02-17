Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mannatech stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Mannatech during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

