Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.47% of Marchex worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Marchex, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 798,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

