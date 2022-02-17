Mariner LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.
In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
