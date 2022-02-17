Mariner LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

NYSE:ENV opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.