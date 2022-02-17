Mariner LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of NuStar Energy worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 427,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NS. Citigroup dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NS opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

