Mariner LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

