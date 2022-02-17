Mariner LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $78.14 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

