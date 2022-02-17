Mariner LLC Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,432,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.