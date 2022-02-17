MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.11.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $374.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.