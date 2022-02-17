Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -5.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.