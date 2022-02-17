Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.
A number of analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $13,897,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merus Company Profile
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
