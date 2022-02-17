Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ METX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,499,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

