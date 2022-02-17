Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 148.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $72.84. 80,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

