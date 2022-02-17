Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Midland States Bancorp worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $661.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

