monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 10%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $206.91 and last traded at $206.91. Approximately 11,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 640,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.91.
Several analysts have commented on MNDY shares. raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.39.
monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)
monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.
