Morgan Stanley Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $13.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

