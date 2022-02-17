Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Cameco worth $131,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,249,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,133,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,983,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,556,000 after acquiring an additional 859,559 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.53 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

