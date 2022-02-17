Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
