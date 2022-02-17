Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.