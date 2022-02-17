MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

MRC traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 1,743,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.