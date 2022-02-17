MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of MRC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 1,743,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,602. The stock has a market cap of $788.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MRC Global by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 683,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MRC Global by 151.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 604,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

