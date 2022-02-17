MurAll (PAINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $50,223.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00107194 BTC.

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

