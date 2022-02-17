MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 6,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,672. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

