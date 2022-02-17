N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,773,000.
NYSE:NABL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 150,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,285. N-able has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01.
About N-able
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
