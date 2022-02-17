Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
