Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

