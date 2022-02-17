NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE NC opened at $30.84 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
