NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE NC opened at $30.84 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

