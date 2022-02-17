Natixis Buys Shares of 2,090 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Natixis bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 134.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,421 shares of company stock worth $11,478,565. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $159.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.