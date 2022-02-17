Natixis Has $200,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

