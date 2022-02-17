Natixis Purchases New Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 408,435 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mogo by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 69,444 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mogo by 53,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

MOGO opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Mogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

MOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

