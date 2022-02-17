Natixis Purchases Shares of 3,124 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 141.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 30.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 655.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $2,513,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

CCOI opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,220 shares of company stock worth $713,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

