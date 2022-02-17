Neenah (NYSE:NP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Shares of NP traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 103,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $721.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

Get Neenah alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Neenah by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.