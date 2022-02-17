Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $394.47. 117,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,030,684. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Netflix by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

