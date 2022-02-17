Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.