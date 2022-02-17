Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.
Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
