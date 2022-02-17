Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,751 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after acquiring an additional 125,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

