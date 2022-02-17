Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Five Point worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Point by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Five Point by 9.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 25.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Point by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Point by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.40. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.