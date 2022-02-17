Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 15,943 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,943 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 19,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $59.57 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

