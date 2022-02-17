Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 65,542 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,542 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.07% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

