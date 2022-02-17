New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 584,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,726,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.
New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
