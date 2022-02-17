New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 584,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,726,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 286.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

