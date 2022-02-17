New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $784 million-$786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.49 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.190 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NEWR traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,533. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,519 shares of company stock worth $9,273,979 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

