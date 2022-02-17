NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 423,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,703. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.