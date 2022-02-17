NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.70. 1,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

NN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

