Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.52 billion.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,575. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.