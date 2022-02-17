North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Announces Earnings Results

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,536. The company has a market capitalization of $471.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

