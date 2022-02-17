NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 18,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $137,769.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $281,833.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,159 shares of company stock worth $1,806,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

