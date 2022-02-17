Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

