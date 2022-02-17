Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Ron Bentsur Buys 8,000 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Nuvectis Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

