Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of NYSE NAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.12. 68,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,824. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

