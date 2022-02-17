Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.10

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 375330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$838.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.13.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.