Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of OPI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after buying an additional 241,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

